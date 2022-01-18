Analysts Expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $98,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,497. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.24. 182,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,444. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.58. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

