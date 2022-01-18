Analysts Expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.90 Million

Brokerages expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to announce sales of $342.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.50 million. Walker & Dunlop posted sales of $349.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.82. 3,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,440. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $81.52 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

