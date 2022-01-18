Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNOM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -203.83 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 166,547 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $16,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 102,082 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

