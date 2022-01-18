Analysts Set Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT at $46.63

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRLXF shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BRLXF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. Boralex has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

