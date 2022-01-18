Analysts Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Price Target at $84.40

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE LW opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

