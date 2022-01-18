Analysts Set Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) PT at $26.20

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,049,000. Finally, DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,274,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

