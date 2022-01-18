Analyzing AON (NYSE:AON) and Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF)

AON (NYSE:AON) and Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AON and Aldel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 7.58% 67.50% 7.65% Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AON and Aldel Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 1 9 1 0 2.00 Aldel Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

AON presently has a consensus price target of $303.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.10%. Given AON’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AON is more favorable than Aldel Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AON and Aldel Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AON $11.07 billion 5.44 $1.97 billion $3.94 69.40 Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Aldel Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Aldel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of AON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AON beats Aldel Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services. The Commercial Risk Solutions business includes retail brokerage, cyber solutions, global risk consulting, and captives. The Reinsurance Solutions business comprises treaty and facultative reinsurance brokerage and capital markets. The Retirement Solutions business consists of core retirement, investment consulting, and talent, rewards and performance. The Health Solutions business includes health and benefits brokerage and health care exchanges. The Data and Analytic Services business includes Affinity, Aon InPoint and ReView. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Aldel Financial

Aldel Financial Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

