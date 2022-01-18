Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.25 ($74.15).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

