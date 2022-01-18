Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Raised to €75.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target upped by Barclays from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.45.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

