Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Raised to €75.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target upped by Barclays from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.45.
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.