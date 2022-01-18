Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Truist

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

AR stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

