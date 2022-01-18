Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 13.2% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.74.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

