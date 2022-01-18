Apron Network Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $355,387.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

