Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Up 89.0% in December

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,700 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the December 15th total of 331,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Shares of ARAV stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Aravive has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.86.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
Aravive Company Profile
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
