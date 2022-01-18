Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Up 89.0% in December

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,700 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the December 15th total of 331,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Aravive has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.86.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aravive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 204.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aravive by 142.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aravive by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

