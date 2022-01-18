Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.58

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 7683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.41.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,549,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,468,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

