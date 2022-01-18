Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.

LFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.90. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.