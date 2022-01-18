Argan, Inc. (AGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Argan has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AGX stock opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $622.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.53. Argan has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Argan by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Argan by 100.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Argan by 7.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Argan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

