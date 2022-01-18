Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATZ. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.86.

ATZ opened at C$58.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$26.30 and a 1 year high of C$60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.61.

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total transaction of C$288,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at C$747,842. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,685.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

