Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Up 68.5% in December

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the December 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

ARMP opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.17. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. Analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

