Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Hits $529,841.30

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Arqma has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $529,841.30 and approximately $6,482.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.37 or 0.07429194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.00329792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.02 or 0.00902334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00080622 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.09 or 0.00477609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00260190 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,089,135 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,592 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.