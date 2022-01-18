Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ARTL stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

