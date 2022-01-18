Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGTF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

