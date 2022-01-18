Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 9.1%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.44 and last traded at $54.68. Approximately 56,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,618,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.18.

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $14,470,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,003,733 shares of company stock worth $291,075,782 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

