ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Down 34.1% in December

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,800 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in ASML by 3.4% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $744.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $305.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. ASML has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $791.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $787.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

