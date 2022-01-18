Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will post sales of $85.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $259.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.19 million to $351.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $255.82 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

AVIR stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $7.03. 10,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,860. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $94.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $202,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $13,221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 827.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

