Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $42.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 89,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

