AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $179,753.09 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AtriCure alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64.

On Friday, November 12th, Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $214,598.60.

ATRC stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.48. 5,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in AtriCure by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,953,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.