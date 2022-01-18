Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Raised by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.8% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.46.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $228.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.