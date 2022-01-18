Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Avalara by 1.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

