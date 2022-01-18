Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $191.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.83.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 in the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,774,000 after buying an additional 393,792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 130.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,466,000 after purchasing an additional 294,439 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $195.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.