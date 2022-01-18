Avista Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avista in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Avista alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVA. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.