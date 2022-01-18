Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.08

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 55488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

