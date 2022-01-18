AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. Focus on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time, improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in insurance segment bode well. Repositioning of the portfolio, carried out over the past three years, will continue to drive results. The company effectively deploys capital to boost shareholder value. However, exposure to catastrophe loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting combined ratio. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and high cost due to higher net losses and loss expenses can put a strain on margin. Shares of AXIS Capital have underperformed its industry in a year.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.80.

NYSE AXS opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 12.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 64.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

