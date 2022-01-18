Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NPEZF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 509,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09. Bam Bam Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.12.

Get Bam Bam Resources alerts:

About Bam Bam Resources

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties related in the battery industry. It focuses on building portfolio which include lithium, cobalt, and copper in North America. Its projects include Majuba Hill, Mid-Corner Cobalt and Empire Lithium. The company was founded on March 10, 2017 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Bam Bam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bam Bam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.