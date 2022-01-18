Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Gap Up to $33.25

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.25, but opened at $34.26. Bancolombia shares last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 5,910 shares trading hands.

CIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.0661 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 33.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 124,820 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,056,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

