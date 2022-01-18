BancorpSouth Bank Acquires 331 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $86.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

