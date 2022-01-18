BancorpSouth Bank Buys 1,659 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.2% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,358 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,801,000 after buying an additional 423,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,250. The firm has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.63. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

