BancorpSouth Bank Has $14.71 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BancorpSouth Bank cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises approximately 2.1% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.85.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.52. 8,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $77.27 and a one year high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

