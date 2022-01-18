BancorpSouth Bank Has $5.29 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 85,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. raised their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

NEM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.69. 104,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,940. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

