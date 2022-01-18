BancorpSouth Bank Has $768,000 Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 147.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 82.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 341,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,800 shares of company stock worth $2,743,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $126.44. 244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,790. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.