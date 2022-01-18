Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.34

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKHYY shares. Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

