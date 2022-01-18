Bank of America (BAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The company has a market cap of $392.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Bank of America alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.