Bank of America Trims Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price to $72.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.04. 2,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,710. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

