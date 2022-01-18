Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,034 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.87% of Bank OZK worth $48,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 123.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Bank OZK by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OZK. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

