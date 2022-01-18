Barclays PLC Buys 67,143 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,143 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.49% of SM Energy worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 68.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

