Barclays PLC Has $16.91 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,962 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Service Co. International worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $60,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $203,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

