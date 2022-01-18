Barclays PLC Increases Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Cognex worth $17,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

