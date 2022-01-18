Barclays PLC Sells 60,029 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,029 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.32% of CIT Group worth $16,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,646,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,679,000 after buying an additional 95,823 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,735,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,671 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 181,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

