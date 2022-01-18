Barclays PLC Sells 625 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $19,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,620,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,364,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249,855 shares of company stock worth $94,486,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

IBKR stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

