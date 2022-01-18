Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($8.19) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITM. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.50) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.43) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 550.13 ($7.51).

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 342.40 ($4.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -62.25. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 307.06 ($4.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 414.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 426.87.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.