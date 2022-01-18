Barclays Trims Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price to $53.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

